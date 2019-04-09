Opelika police searching for three suspects in armed robbery

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - Investigators with the Opelika Police Department are currently investigating an armed robbery that took place at a residence.
The victim reported to police that he was at his home in the 100 block of Veteran’s Pkwy. at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Apr. 8 when someone knocked on his door.
When he answered the door, three armed suspects allegedly made their way into the home, pushing him to the floor.
The three suspects each had firearms and stole several items from the residence.
The victim received treatment for minor injuries he sustained while being pushed to the floor.
A description of the suspects is unavailable at this time.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call OPD’s Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or (334) 745-8665.
