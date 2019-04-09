Police looking for suspect in string of north Montgomery burglaries

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Authorities are looking for a man seen in surveillance video who stole thousands of dollars in items from a business in North Montgomery.
“You work hard to have things,” Keith Sherrill said, holding back tears. "It’s just a sick feeling to know that you’ve worked hard all your life to have things and then somebody comes and takes them.”
Sherrill wasn’t the only shop owner on Lagoon Business Loop who had items stolen from him in the early morning hours of April 2.
“I’d walked around a little bit and got to noticing a few things that were missing, and one of our neighbors behind us had come around the corner and said, ‘Man, they got me last night.’ That’s when I realized and got to looking more that they had really got us too," Sherrill said.
Sherrill’s neighbor is Marcus Williams. Williams owns Southern Paint and Body and just moved his shop to its current location on Lagoon Business Loop seven months ago.
“I noticed my extension cord was sticking out the door, and I had worked late that night and I knew I didn’t do that,” Williams said.
At the time, Williams didn’t have security cameras at his shop, but his friend, Sherrill, did.
In the surveillance video, a man can be seen driving a truck up to Sherrill’s shop. The man then gets out of the truck and pries open the shop’s front door. Minutes later, the man can be seen placing items stolen from Sherrill’s shop into the bed of his truck. The man then drives off, only to return for more items less than ten minutes later.
“You work hard to try to you know support your family and then when someone comes along and breaks in and takes stuff, you know, it take a lot out of you," Williams said.
The items stolen from Sherrill’s shop totaled over $5,000, and the items stolen from Southern Paint and Body totaled $500.
Since the burglaries, Williams has installed a security system, and he and Sherrill have been working alongside Central Alabama CrimeStoppers to identify the man seen in the video.
If you have any information regarding this case or can identify the man in the video, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Your tip could lead to a cash reward.
