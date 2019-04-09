Qualifying ends for special election to fill late Rep. Polizos’ seat

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A total of seven candidates have qualified to run in the upcoming special election to fill the seat once held by the late Alabama state Rep. Dimitri Polizos.
The Alabama Republican Party says six candidates qualified for the primary, while the Alabama Democratic Party says it has just one at the Tuesday 5 p.m. qualifying deadline. Independent candidates and minor parties still have until June 11 at 5 p.m. to qualify.
The candidate for Alabama House District 74 include:
- Michael Fritz
- Tobias Grant
- Jesse Caleb Heifner
- Jay King
- Charlotte Meadows
- Daniel Sparkman
- Wayford Mack
Gov. Kay Ivey set the primary election for June 11, the runoff for Aug. 27, and the general election for Nov. 12.
If, based on the number of qualifying candidates, there is no need for a primary, or if a runoff is not necessary after the primary, the general election will be held Aug. 27.
