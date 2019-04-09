Selma man charged with sex crimes against minors

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - A Selma man is facing felony charges after Dallas County officials say he committed several sex crimes involving minors.
According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, Danny Eldridge, 44, is charged with second degree rape and second degree sodomy. He also has six counts of charges involving the dissemination of obscene matter showing a person under 17.
Court documents indicate on March 2, Eldridge circulated a file on Facebook that displayed sexual content with a girl between the ages of 8 and 12. Court documents also say Eldridge, between March 2 and April 1, had sex with a 15-year-old girl on multiple occasions.
Eldridge’s bond is set at $2 million. Jackson says a preliminary hearing is set for May 7.
