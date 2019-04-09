‘Son of the South’ movie scenes to be filmed at Tuskegee University

TUSKEGEE, AL (WSFA) - A crew will be at Tuskegee University Thursday and Friday filming scenes for a movie.
The movie, executive produced by Spike Lee, is “Son of the South.” It’s based on the 2008 book “The Wrong Side of Murder Creek: A White Southerner in the Freedom Movement,” which is written by Bob Zellner. Zellner’s grandfather was a Klansman, but in the 1960s he decided to become a champion for social justice and racial equality, and the film will show the results of that choice.
According to a release from the university, the filming will require West Montgomery Road to be closed. Barricades from the university’s main gates at Margaret Murray Washington Hall to its gates at Brimmer Hall will be manned from 7:45 a.m. until past 5 p.m., and motorists will be detoured through the university or encouraged to use alternate routes.
All pedestrian gates on that stretch of West Montgomery Road will be closed as well, and pedestrians are urged to avoid the area during the filming.
The university said other filming will be centered on “The Yard” between Tompkins Hall and White Hall. Pedestrian traffic in this area will be limited while filming occurs, and access to employee and student parking around Logan Hall, Armstrong Hall, The Oaks and The Yard will be limited. University Avenue from the Kellogg Conference Center to the rear of Brimmer Hall will be closed to all traffic.
The movie’s director and screenwriter is Oscar-nominee Barry Alexander Brown, and the cast includes Lucas Till as Zellner, Julia Ormond, Lucy Hale, rapper and actor T.I., Cedric the Entertainer, and Brian Dennehy. Casting is complete for scenes being filmed on the university’s campus, but filming will continue into May, with opportunities available for extras to appear in scenes shot in the Montgomery area. Those interested in being considered as extras for the movie can apply online.
Tuesday, the film crew was in Montgomery shooting scenes in front of City Hall. Several streets downtown were closed.
