‘Son of the South’ movie scenes to be filmed at Tuskegee University

The movie’s director and screenwriter is Oscar-nominee Barry Alexander Brown, and the cast includes Lucas Till as Zellner, Julia Ormond, Lucy Hale, rapper and actor T.I., Cedric the Entertainer, and Brian Dennehy. Casting is complete for scenes being filmed on the university’s campus, but filming will continue into May, with opportunities available for extras to appear in scenes shot in the Montgomery area. Those interested in being considered as extras for the movie can apply online.