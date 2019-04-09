SPLC threatens state with another lawsuit

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Southern Poverty Law Center is handing down an ultimatum to Gov. Kay Ivey.
The SPLC outlined three proposals Tuesday it believes will improve the state’s prison system; tear down two archaic prisons and rebuild two in southern Alabama along with a medical and mental health facility; increase prison staff with higher salaries and reform the state’s sentencing guidelines to reduce the prison population.
“We submit this plan in the spirit of collaboration. The SPLC stands ready to work with the governor, the commissioner, the legislature with any other Alabama leader and advocates because we hope to solve this crisis,” said Southern Poverty Law Center Supervising Attorney Ebony Howard.
The SPLC says if the state doesn’t act immediately, it could face another lawsuit in a couple of months.
WSFA 12 News reached out to the governor’s press office for a comment and so far no response as of yet.
