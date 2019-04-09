Today In Alabama is a ‘Great Way To Wake Up’

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is excited to share a new project we’ve been working on.
Wednesday we debuted a brand new, original song made just for WSFA 12 News and the central Alabama community.
“Great Way to Wake Up” pays tribute to many cities and towns in our area with its lyrics.
The fun and uplifting song reflects the energy of our amazing Today In Alabama team, including Tonya Terry, Judd Davis, Bethany Davis and Eric Snitil.
The team at Stephen Arnold Music produced the song for a WSFA 12 News marketing campaign.
“The WSFA crew knew exactly what they were wanting to achieve … not just to brand the station, but to homogeneously blend the station and community as one, in a fresh and creative way,” said Paul West, chief audio engineer and production manager at Stephen Arnold.
You might recognize the voice in the song. That’s because “The Voice” contestant Rizzi Myers lent her vocals for the recording.
We hope you enjoy the song, and we want to say “THANK YOU!" for waking up with us every morning.
