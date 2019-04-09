2-way player Brendan McKay to get the ball in Biscuits home opener

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Biscuits will celebrate its 15th home opener Wednesday and one of the organization’s top prospects is taking the mound.
Two-way player Brendan McKay has been announced as the starter for the series opener against the Biloxi Shuckers.
McKay is rated as the Tampa Bay Rays organization’s No. 3 prospect by MLB.com and is just in his second full year of professional baseball. McKay was drafted out of the University of Louisville in the first round of the 2017 MLB First Year Player Draft.
In his career, the lefty has tossed 98-and-a-third innings, recording 124 strikeouts. He also has a 6-2 record and an earned run average of 2.29.
Wednesday’s start will be McKay’s first appearance on the mound this season. So far in his first season at the Double-A level, as a hitter at the dish, he’s 3 for 11, which amounts to a .273 average, with one double and a pair of runs driven in.
The Biscuits return home with a 2-2 record after winning the first two games against the Chattanooga Lookouts, losing the next two and having the final game rained out.
First pitch in game 1 of the five-game series against the Shuckers Wednesday is set for 6:35 p.m.
