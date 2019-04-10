We’re cranking up the warmth today. Rain has moved out, replaced by sunshine across the area. That will allow temperatures to surge into the middle 80s this afternoon. It’s a similar forecast tomorrow with partly cloudy skies developing. A cold front will approach the area Friday, but won’t quite make it here before stalling. there could be a shower or storm, but most stay dry. Saturday is another mainly dry day with only isolated showers developing. The main event arrives Sunday as a robust storm system approaches the area. We continue to think severe weather will be a player with this system, so plan accordingly.