Butler County man charged in string of residential burglaries

BUTLER COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A Butler County man has been taken into custody and charged after the Greenville Police Department and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation regarding a series of residential burglaries and thefts over the past month, according to GPD Chief Justin Lovvorn.
GPD and Butler County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a tip they received on Monday regarding the location of the stolen property. It was at the scene where Lovvorn says they also found the suspect, 36-year-old Chad Goodwin of Pigeon Creek.
According to Lovvorn, over $35,000 worth of appliances and cabinets were stolen from the properties.
Lovvorn says the burglaries and thefts have been persisting since March 20 until the most recently reported incident on Sunday.
The investigation began after three house burglaries and one trailer burglary occurred during that time.
Goodwin has been charged with four counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree theft of property, one count of first-degree theft of property and third-degree theft of property in the city of Greenville.
Lovvorn says Goodwin will face additional charges in the Butler County jurisdiction.
Through the ongoing investigation, law enforcement officials have been able to link Goodwin to multiple crimes in surrounding areas, according to Lovvorn.
“Luverne and Troy Police Departments have been contacted and sent investigators to Greenville,” said Lovvorn. “They are using the evidence recovered by the Greenville PD and Butler County SO to solve crimes that occurred in their jurisdiction. They are expected to place multiple felony charges on the suspect as well."
