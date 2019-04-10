Dothan Bomb Squad stays busy with recent calls

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - The Dothan Bomb squad has been busier than normal for the last few weeks.
“Obviously does take a certain form of crazy to want to go out and deal with a bomb,” admitted aid Kevin Moore.
Every time the call comes about a bomb discovery in the 10 counties of southeast Alabama, the nine members of the bomb squad roll out.
“It’s an adrenaline rush and then calm before the storm,” said Moore.
“Usually we’re spread out one to three calls a month. It’s just these last few weeks have been busier," Lt. Scott Heath explained.
The squad has responded to close to 10 calls in the last two and a half weeks, including the recent bomb scare at the Dale County Sheriff’s office and a home in Dale County.
“Can’t go into the others because they’re still active investigations,” Heath said.
Members say the work to render a bomb safe is like problem solving, though it’s obviously under pressure.
“How am I going to figure out how to defeat it in some way, shape, or form,” Moore questions.
Members of the bomb squad say their work isn’t exactly like what you see in movies where technicians are racing to cut wires. They are trained to do that, but they try to use tools like their robot device before sending someone in.
“The beauty of this team is every one of us brings something different to the team - mechanics, electronics, chemistry, mathematics,”said Heath. “Each person on the team is what makes it whole.”
