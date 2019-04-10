Dothan’s Southeast Health to temporarily close pedestrian bridge

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - Dothan’s Southeast Health has they will temporarily close the pedestrian bridge that connects the west garage and the Women’s Medical Center for renovations.
Southeast Health says renovations are scheduled to begin April 15 and are planned to be completed by mid-July. During this time the bridge and a portion of the street below will be closed temporarily.
During the renovation period, the center will provide signs to direct patients and visitors to their specific locations. Entry into the Heart and Vascular Center can be accessed from the East Main Street.
Areas such as the East Main Street entrance at the west garage will have limited access during the construction of the bridge, Southeast Health officials say.
Access will to the Emergency Department to the Fairview Avenue entrance, which runs north and south form the Ross Clark Circle to Haven Drive, will also be limited.
A detailed map of the area that includes instructions can be found on the Southeast Health website.
If you have any questions about the renovations or how to access a specific area please call 334-793-8111.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.