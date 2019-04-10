Good Samaritans donate car to homeless Mississippi man

BRANDON, MS (WLBT) - Twenty-five-year-old Elijah said he was walking home from work last week when he was stopped on his path by a driver.
“I walk from work everyday. Two hours to work, two hours from work. And on top of that, I work eight and a half hours on my feet," said Elijah.
Elijah has been homeless on and off for about 10 years. He said he’s been walking from his motel room in Jackson to his job in Richland.
“I’ve been doing this since I was 15 until I met my wife. And when that transportation went down, I went back to basics,” he said.
However, it was last week during his walk home when a man pulled over and offered him a ride.
“It was an unexpected pick up. I was walking alongside of the road and he asked me one question -- are you walking for your health or did I need a ride?” said Elijah.
Elijah told the driver about his struggles, who then told his group of friends.
Together, the good Samaritans were able to gather enough money to gift Elijah a car. Six people donated to raise the funds for the car.
His wife, Tabitha, was shocked by the gesture.
“We was like, stop lying. It was unbelievable. God has a way of putting you in the right place at the right time," she said.
The benefactors said they are not done helping this family and they plan to help Elijah get a permanent place to call home.
