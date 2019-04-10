Homicide victims honored during ‘An Evening of Remembrance’

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Communities across the country are holding special events to raise awareness about victims rights this week as part of National Crime Victims Rights Week. Tuesday, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office hosted “An Evening of Remembrance.” The purpose was to honor victims of homicides and their families.
“In my 20-year career as a prosecutor there has been 708 murders in the city of Montgomery. That is unacceptable," said Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey.
Bailey says whenever someone’s life is take by a senseless act of violence, it affects everyone in this community - not just the families.
“Part of our agenda is to talk about what we are going to do in the future to prevent these homicides from occurring," said Bailey.
Marquita Arrington was one of the keynote speakers at the event held at Southside Church of Christ. Arrington lost her child, Aiden Howard, four years ago. The 6-year-old was an innocent bystander killed in the commission of a crime. She says its been a long journey to finding peace.
“It has been tough. All you can do is take it one day at a time because that is what I had to do,” said Bailey.
Arrington encouraged other families to make sure they keep their loved ones memories alive.
The theme for “An evening of Remembrance” was honoring the past and creating hope for the future. Bailey says part of creating change will start with demanding action.
“Demand more from your leaders, including me. There is more we can do. There is more we should do," said Bailey.
Now another focus Tuesday was unsolved homicides. Bailey says it’s time for us to have a Cold Case Unit in Montgomery to address those cases and bring justice to those families. Montgomery County Commissioner Dan Harris announced Tuesday he is going to be working diligently to see that happen.
