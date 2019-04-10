Judge to rule soon on ousted Selma treasurer’s job status

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - Fired Selma City Treasurer Ronita Wade might be a step closer in getting her job back.
Mayor Darrio Melton first placed Wade on leave nearly two years ago and since that time it’s been a political squabble filled with drama between the mayor and the city council.
The mayor fired her reportedly over budgetary matters. Wade sued and on Wednesday there was a motion hearing on the matter in court.
The hearing lasted all of 15 minutes. It came down to the question of who has the power to hire and fire. Does the mayor have the power to remove Wade from her position? Melton says yes. Wade says no, and the city council has agreed, opting to reinstate her not once but three times.
“I grew up in this town. I’ve invested in this community," Wade said. "This is my hometown. I have the best interest of the city. I have the fiscal responsibility to make sure our city is ran properly.”
“Darrio Melton made a mockery of the law by refusing the reinstatement,” said Wade’s attorney, Julian McPhillips.
The judge in the case made no ruling Wednesday but indicated he would have a decision by Monday of next week.
Neither Melton nor his attorney, Rick Howard, would comment after the hearing.
Wade, meanwhile, says she continues to get paid $52,000 per year.
