2 men charged with stealing from Dothan private school

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - Two men have been arrested after allegedly stealing more than $20,000 worth of property from a private school in Dothan, according to Dothan Police Department.
Dothan police say an investigation revealed Andrew Phillips and Tevin Coffman used a U-Haul van to steal property from Northside Methodist Academy.
The van and some of the stolen property were found Monday in the backyard of a residence in the 2600 block of Timothy Road.
Phillips has been charged with two counts of first-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary. He also faces additional charges of second-degree domestic violence from an incident in August in the 3000 block of Evans Drive and the breaking and entering of a vehicle in the 200 block of Petunia Drive.
Phillips’ bond was set at $92,500.
Coffman has been charged with first-degree theft of property and breaking and entering of a vehicle. His bond was set at $7,500.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.