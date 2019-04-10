Montgomery man charged with child sex abuse

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been arrested on child sex abuse charges.
Captain Trent Beasley with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported Demond Lamar Soles, 33, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on a grand jury indictment for two counts of sexual abuse of a child. According to court documents, he is also charged with two counts of first degree sodomy and one count of first degree rape.
An affidavit indicates Soles locked two girls under the age of 12 in a bedroom and had forced sexual contact with them. The offense is alleged to have happened in November in Montgomery.
Soles was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. His bond was set at $45,000.
