Prison sentence for man in 2015 shooting of elderly woman

ELMORE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A man charged in connection to the 2015 home invasion and shooting of an Eclectic woman has been sentenced to prison.
Pedro Bennett was sentenced to 154 months for each conviction of second-degree burglary and theft. That’s just shy of 26 years total. However, the sentences will run concurrently, meaning his sentence will be about 13 years.
Bennett, who already had an extensive criminal record including four felony convictions and 13 arrests dating back to 2010, agreed to plead guilty and a first-degree assault charge was dropped.
Bennett and a second man, Dexter McDuffie, were indicted in the case in 2016. Both were out of jail on bond when the victim, a 78-year-old woman, was shot twice as she was coming in through a back door of her home.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.