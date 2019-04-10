3 shot at Mosses Meat Market Monday afternoon

LOWNDES COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a shooting in Mosses Monday.
According to Chief Deputy Marcus Green, the shooting happened at around 12:30 p.m. at the Mosses Meat Market on Main Street. Deputies responded and discovered three people had been shot, with one in critical condition.
Green said assistance was requested from the State Bureau of Investigation (ALEA) in the investigation of the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.
