SIX MONTHS LATER: Hurricane Michael survivors remain picking up pieces

MEXICO BEACH, FL (WTVM) - Hurricane Michael made landfall near Mexico Beach, FL exactly six months ago on October 10, 2018.
The Category 4 hurricane swept through parts of Alabama, Georgia and the Florida panhandle.
72 deaths were attributed to the storm with peak winds of 155 miles per hour. 57 of deaths came from the United States.
Damage from the storm totaled to an estimated $25.1 billion. Damage also stretched all the way up to the Chattahoochee Valley.
Despite six months passing since it caused devastation, people impacted by the hurricane are still picking up pieces from the storm.
In Washington, state senators are still working to get funding to farmers and others who lost a lot from the storm.
Michael was the first Category 4 hurricane to hit the Florida panhandle.
