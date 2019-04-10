Toyota Boshoku to bring 400 new jobs to Athens

"Athens attracting one of the first Tier 1 suppliers for MTMUS speaks to our city's attractiveness as a community and our great working relationship with several entities on industrial development," Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said. "From the State of Alabama to our Limestone County Economic Development Association and our other partners, we work well together to help industries invest in our community and provide jobs for our citizens. Athens appreciates Toyota Boshoku being the latest to invest in our city."