Former Trojans QB signs with NFL team

FLORHAM PARK, NJ (WSFA) - After an impressive showing in the Alliance of American Football, former Troy Trojans quarterback Brandon Silvers has signed a National Football League contract.
Wednesday, Silvers announced he’d signed with the New York Jets.
The former Trojan star made three starts with the Memphis Express and put up eye-popping numbers. He threw for 777 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown pass against the Birmingham Iron in Week 7.
The gunslinger from Orange Beach ranks second all-time in Troy school history with 10,677 passing yards. He also tossed 71 touchdowns.
