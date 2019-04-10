Window smashed out of Montgomery’s Salvation Army building

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after an unknown person threw something, most likely a rock, through a plate glass window at the Salvation Army building early Wednesday morning.
Police responded to the scene at 900 Maxwell Boulevard around 6 a.m. where they found the large glass window shattered.
Surveillance video from inside the facility shows a shadowy figure moving around outside the building before hurling something toward the window. As the glass shatters, the figure runs away.
By mid morning, the hole was patched up with plywood before repairs could be made. There was no entry into the building or damage on the inside beyond the broken window.
Anyone with information on this case should call police.
