Window smashed out of Montgomery’s Salvation Army building

Security video shows the window being broken at Montgomery's Salvation Army
By WSFA Staff | April 10, 2019 at 11:23 AM CDT - Updated April 10 at 11:23 AM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after an unknown person threw something, most likely a rock, through a plate glass window at the Salvation Army building early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the scene at 900 Maxwell Boulevard around 6 a.m. where they found the large glass window shattered.

Surveillance video from inside the facility shows a shadowy figure moving around outside the building before hurling something toward the window. As the glass shatters, the figure runs away.

A person can be seen in surveillance video throwing an object through the plate glass window at the front of the Montgomery Salvation Army location early Wednesday morning.
A person can be seen in surveillance video throwing an object through the plate glass window at the front of the Montgomery Salvation Army location early Wednesday morning. (Source: Salvation Army)

By mid morning, the hole was patched up with plywood before repairs could be made. There was no entry into the building or damage on the inside beyond the broken window.

Crews put up plywood to cover the broken window at the Montgomery Salvation Army building prior to repairs.
Crews put up plywood to cover the broken window at the Montgomery Salvation Army building prior to repairs. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Anyone with information on this case should call police.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.