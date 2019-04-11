Andalusia man dies after crash involving 13-year-old driver

COVINGTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A Wednesday evening crash involving two vehicles resulted in the death of one person, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
According to Sgt. Drew Brooks, a man operating a motorcycle and a 13-year-old driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed on Covington County 49 at the intersection of Covington County 70 around 6:10 p.m.
The person operating the motorcycle, identified as 35-year-old Tommy Jason Sutton, was injured in the crash and had to be airlifted to Ft. Walton Beach Medical Center. Sutton died at the medical center as a result of his injuries, Brooks said.
There is no word on whether there are any charges pending against the juvenile driver. The ALEA sergeant said the investigation is ongoing.
