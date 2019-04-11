Another warm one

For many, yesterday was the warmest day of Spring thus far. We’ll take another run at that statement today. Partly cloudy skies will carry highs into the middle and upper 80s into the afternoon. Later in the day, clouds will start increasing and could give way to a random shower. Most of you won’t get wet. It’s a similar day tomorrow with mixed skies and a low end rain chance, but most stay dry. Highs tomorrow are in the lower 80s. Isolated showers or a storm will be possible Saturday, but it will be the drier of the two weekend days hands down. Sunday’s forecast is being closely monitored as widespread thunderstorms will overspread the area during the first half of the day. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. Stay tuned.