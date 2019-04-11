1 dead, another critical after Macon County stabbing

MACON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after being stabbed Wednesday night, Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson has confirmed.
A suspect, whose name has not yet been released, is in custody.
The incident happened near Notasulga, though an exact location was unavailable. Brunson could not release much in the way of details, but admitted “it was a gruesome scene.”
Brunson thanked his deputies, as well as Notasulga police, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigations narcotics unit, Gulf Coast Regional U.S. Marshals Task Force, and the Kilby dog tracking team for assistance.
The sheriff said the suspect was apprehended Wednesday night.
“My prayers go out to the family of both victims,” he added. "We will release more information in the coming days.”
