FIRST ALERT: Another warm one

It’s a similar day tomorrow with mixed skies and a low end rain chance, but most stay dry. Highs tomorrow are in the lower 80s. Isolated showers or a storm will be possible Saturday, but it will be the drier of the two weekend days hands down. Sunday’s forecast is being closely monitored as widespread thunderstorms will overspread the area during the first half of the day. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. Stay tuned.