Govs soar in national rankings

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - As the temperatures begin to rise outside, the Wallace baseball team is rising in the latest National Junior College Athletics Association rankings. The Governors are up to number five in this week’s poll.
“It’s cool to see that we have a number to our name, especially being top five in the country, but we really just kind of ignore that,” said catcher Luis Aviles. “We just play our game and we really don’t focus on it that much.”
A big factor for Wallace’s rise has been its recent win streak that sits at 13 games.
“They know how to play the game,” said head coach Mackey Sasser. “I give them all the credit. I just try to teach them what to do and how to do it and how to go about themselves and keep themselves grounded and do the stuff they have to do.”
“Mackey’s got a plan for us,” said pitcher Brandon Kaminer. “He wants us to buy into the system and I think we’ve done a very good job of doing that. It’s tough to adapt to a system like this where there’s a lot of different kids around, but I think that’s one thing that has helped us a lot.”
During the last month, Wallace has outscored its opponents 116-31.
“The pitchers have been doing well, especially our starters for conference,” said Aviles. “They’ve been going deep. We’re fortunate enough to have a pretty deep bullpen, but we really haven’t used them that much, because of the way our starters have been going. Hitting wise, we just have to keep doing what we’re doing. We leave the country in home runs.”
Govs go for 14 straight Thursday afternoon against LBW out of Andalusia.
