Help needed to bring donated storm shelter to Lee County resident

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A Lee County tornado survivor says his top priority right now is to get a storm shelter on his property.
David Kelley lives just off of Lee Rd 38, one of the hardest hit areas of the Beauregard community when deadly tornadoes killed 23 people on March 3rd.
“I'm the only house that I know of on this side of the road for a mile,” Kelley said.
Hurriup.org, a non-profit group that works to educate and inform the public about hurricane awareness, preparation, and directed disaster relief, has raised enough money to purchase a shelter for Kelley’s property, but is still looking for a way to transport the shelter to Lee County.
Burrito.org leader Patrick Pearson posted this note on the website:
Hurriup.org has purchased a Storm Shelter for David Kelley and his family. This 14000 lb concrete EZ access shelter is in Broken Arrow Oklahoma 743 miles from Opelika. Any help in transporting this item is much appreciated.
A donation page is set up here: https://www.hurriup.org/
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.