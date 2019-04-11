Man charged with kidnapping, wrecking car to injure woman

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is facing felony charges after court documents say he kidnapped a woman and intentionally wrecked a car to injure her.
Jonathan Godfrey is charged with domestic violence first degree and kidnapping second degree.
According to the arrest affidavit, the charges are related to a domestic incident that began on Jackson Ferry Road. The affidavit says Godfrey forced the victim into a vehicle by threatening deadly force. Godfrey then caused the victim to be seriously injured when he deliberately wrecked the vehicle.
Documents also say he hit the victim multiple times in the face with his hand.
The victim had a broken arm, broken vertebrae and lacerations to the face, the affidavit indicated.
Godfrey was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. He has been placed under a $90,000 bond.
