Man wanted on multiple domestic violence charges

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is looking for a man with multiple domestic violence warrants.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Morgan Dorsey, 39, is wanted for third degree criminal mischief, violation of the Family Protection Act, fourth degree theft of property, second degree stalking, and aggravated stalking.
Dorsey was sighted in the 500 block of Winston Road, the 3600 block of Castle Ridge Road, and the 1000 block of Early Street. Anyone who knows his whereabouts should call the police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.
