Mayor Strange says communities important in combating teen violence

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange says violent incidents among teens, like the shooting on Mallory Street, are why it’s so important to have a community approach to conflict resolution.
During his weekly media briefing Thursday, Strange said the vast majority of Montgomery teens represent the city well but then there are those that don’t. He referred to them as ‘knuckleheads’.
“There’s the neighborhood groups, the gangs if you will, trying to get into those people and convince them there’s a different way to settle our conflicts,” Strange said.
Strange commended pastors and other various groups around the city like the Samaritan Counseling Center for helping communities. He also talked about the groups working with parents to learn how to parent in this electronic age.
Strange says he worked with law enforcement for hours Thursday morning to discuss additional initiatives to help combat these issues.
“We are doing everything we can. Now, can we do more? We will and we are. We are looking out around this country at what best practices there are. How are things working in other places and what didn’t work,” Strange said.
Strange says the police department has already begun some additional initiatives. As a result, more arrests will be made, and more individuals will be taken off the street. He also acknowledged that random searches for guns and drugs will continue in schools.
“At the end of the day, the youth are our future and we got to change behavior with the youth as we go forward.” Strange added.
