McKay dazzles in first start but Biscuits fall late in home opener

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Aside from three earned runs, Brendan McKay’s Double-A debut Wednesday night for the Montgomery Biscuits could not have gone any better. The No. 3 Rays prospect struck out 11 over four and two-thirds innings, allowing just two hits.
In the home opener for the 2019 season, the Biscuits couldn’t bring home the bacon to kick off the year of the bacon. The Butter and Blue fell 4-3 late to the Biloxi Shuckers in Southern League action.
The night saw the home team jump ahead 2-0 before Biloxi would score once in the third and twice in the fourth to gain a momentary 3-2 lead.
The Biscuits tied things up in the bottom of the fourth when Thomas Milone hit a ball through the right side that scored Miles Mastrubuoni after a throwing error was committed by second baseman CJ Hinojosa.
The game would remain scoreless until the top of the ninth, where the Shuckers used some ABC baseball to help regain the lead.
After Biloxi’s Dillon Thomas was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, Patrick Leonard walked to put runners on first and second. Luis Aviles Jr. laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners second and third.
With one out, Cooper Hummel hit a fly ball to right that wasn’t deep enough to score Thomas from third, but a balk with Blake Allemand at the dish forced Thomas in from third, giving the Shuckers all the runs they’d need to secure the victory.
With a runner on and two out in the bottom of the ninth, Rene Pinto would ground into a forceout to drop the Biscuits to 2-3 overall on the young season. Biloxi improves to 4-2.
The two teams will meet at Riverwalk Stadium to do battle once again Thursday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
