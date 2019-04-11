Montgomery woman charged with trafficking meth

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman has been arrested and charged with trafficking meth.
Katrina Frye, 45, has been charged with trafficking in illegal drugs. According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, Frye was taken into custody on unrelated charges Friday and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
An affidavit indicates Frye was in possession of 35 grams of meth, which was a trafficking amount. She was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and her bond was set at $500,000.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.