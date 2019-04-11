Opelika police investigating early morning armed robbery at Marathon

Opelika police investigating early morning armed robbery at Marathon
By Alex Jones | April 11, 2019 at 10:23 AM CDT - Updated April 11 at 11:31 AM

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department has released a series of surveillance photos in an attempt to identify an armed robbery suspect.

Police say the man entered the 280 Marathon in the 1100 block of Columbus Pkwy. at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Apr. 6.

The suspect reportedly entered the store with a firearm and demanded money and merchandise before leaving on foot.

The man is said to be 6′ tall and 175 pounds and was last seen wearing a black boonie hat and all black clothing. He covered his face with a black bandana.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call OPD’s Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

