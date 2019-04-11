‘Son of the South’ films scenes at Tuskegee University

TUSKEGEE, AL (WSFA) - It has been a full day of filming in Tuskegee. Tuskegee University served as the location for shooting scenes of the upcoming film “Son of the South.”
The movie, executive produced by Spike Lee, is based on the Bob Zellner book, “The Wrong Side of Murder Creek: A White Southerner in the Freedom Movement” published in 2008. Crews have spent Thursday and will spend Friday at Tuskegee University filming for the film.
“When it came down to where to shoot this film, I thought for Alabama, because we really should be shooting this movie here. A lot of the story takes place in Montgomery and the places that some of those actual events in the movie happen - they are still there. I really get a kick out of shooting this film in Tuskegee because it has a wonderful history," said “Son of the South” Director Barry Alexander Brown.
University officials say they’re glad that they could play a role in the making of this film.
“It’s real interesting, because Tuskegee isn’t part of this story, but so many of the characters that are being represented in the movie, like Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks, intersected with Tuskegee’s history time and time again," said Tuskegee University Public Relations Director Michael Tullier. "Of course Rosa Parks being local to Tuskegee, so it is interesting to be part of not only this particular story but to remind people of the role that Tuskegee University has had throughout the civil rights movement.”
Lucas Till, who is playing Zellner in the film, says he hopes “Son of the South” has a lasting impact with viewers.
“This is entertaining and it tells it how it is, and it’s about this guy that the civil rights movement happens to. He doesn’t happen to the civil rights movement, so it’s from his perspective. So, I hope that people can take away something entertaining and while they’re watching it they learn a lot and they don’t even know that they are,” said Till.
The film is expected to be released later this year.
Casting is complete for scenes being filmed on the university’s campus, but filming will continue into May, with opportunities available for extras to appear in scenes shot in the Montgomery area.
