Wounded 14-year-old now charged in shooting near Lee High School

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A 14-year-old who was wounded in a shooting near Lee High School in Montgomery last week was arrested in the case Wednesday, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Police have also charged two 15-year-olds in connection with the shooting. The names of the suspects weren’t publicly released because police do not name suspects who are charged as juveniles.
Family members confirmed Gustavo Gomez Rosales was the 14-year-old shot in the incident on Mallory Drive on April 4. WSFA 12 News talked to a member of Gustavo’s family Thursday morning, and she said the family was aware of the arrest.
Gustavo’s sister-in-law Jacqueline Ojeda said Gustavo had undergone multiple surgeries, and there is a chance he may never walk again.
The Montgomery Police Department says their investigation identified the three juveniles as suspects in the case. Police determined the shooting happened during a robbery the three teens attempted to commit. According to police, the intended victim was another teenager the suspects knew.
Police say the 14-year-old “produced a weapon” and then was shot in an exchange of gunfire.
MPD charged the 14-year-old male and two 15-year-old males with one count each of conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
One of the 15-year-olds was taken into custody last week after the shooting. His charges were updated Wednesday.
The shooting happened April 4 around 11 a.m. in the 2800 block of Mallory Drive.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.