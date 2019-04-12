The Bloody Truth

I am a concerned officer at St. Clair Prison located in Springville, Al. This content is very disturbing and is currently located on the computer in the segregation office. What you will see in the photos are the many instances of violence at St. Clair Prison. These photos are never before seen by anyone outside of the prison staff. Pictures are very graphic, both dead and still living. These represent only a small portion of the injuries from inmate on inmate violence in the past three years. This prison is currently under a settlement agreement from a federal lawsuit brought by the Equal Justice Initiate and the Southern Poverty Law Center.