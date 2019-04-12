County Road 12: Prattville man rides in style in 1939 Zephyr

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - For one Prattville man, it was love at first sight and this story has nothing to do with a woman. It all started one day in his neighborhood when he was just a kid.
“If he had to go 100 feet, he squealed for 50 feet and slid for the next 50 feet,” said car collector Kenny Rogers. “He was my kind of a guy and I wanted one just like his.”
The car, a 1939 Lincoln Zephyr Coupe.
“There’s only 2,500 of these made.” Rogers said.
Rogers collected other cars in the past, but there’s just something about this model he can’t resist.
“Three things captured me when I was a little boy. This has a flathead V-12 engine in it. The speedometer is in the center not in front of the driver. The spare tire rolls out on a frame.” Rogers said.
He has shown it in some contests, but he really just likes to get out on the road and cruise. This car doesn’t sit covered up in a garage.
“I have a saying, if all you want to do is look at them, it’s cheaper to buy a picture.” Rogers said.
The inside looks a lot different than cars today.
“It doesn’t have a turn signal, so I have to go like this (stick arm out the window). When I do people think I’m waiving at them. It has no seat belts, no power steering, no cup holders.” Rogers added.
Rogers also has a 4-door 1939 Zephyr Coupe as well. He says he probably won’t fully restore that one after seeing how long, and how much money it took get the first on looking perfect.
