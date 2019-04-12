FIRST ALERT: Severe weather possible Sunday

A cold front is knocking on Alabama’s door this morning with a line of rain and rumbles moving east through Mississippi. This front will get into west Alabama, but likely stall out before the rain is allowed to overspread the area. Isolated showers will be possible today, but that appears to be it before the front starts to retreat northward as a warm front. Highs today warm into the lower 80s. We’ll be in the lower and middle 80s tomorrow with isolated storms possible. Many are dry.