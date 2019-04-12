Food for Thought 4/11

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
HIGH SCORES
GiGi’s Cupcakes (7918 Vaughn Rd.): 100
Hole in the Wall Coffee Shop (1950 Flinn Rd.): 99
Firehouse Subs (2890 Zelda Rd.): 99
Moe’s (2900 Zelda Rd.): 99
Starbucks (7790 Vaughn Rd.): 99
Taco Bell (2695 Zelda Rd.): 98
Wet Willie’s (79 Commerce St.): 98
Krystal (8020 Vaughn Rd.): 98
Arby’s (2719 Zelda Rd.): 98
LOW SCORES
China Pavilion (4756 Mobile Hwy.): 85
Priority Item: Dishes not properly washed/sanitized
Citgo Mart (4685 Selma Hwy.): 87
Priority Item: Mold in ice machine
Subway (2025 Coliseum Blvd.): 90
Priority Item: Cheese, chicken in walk-in cooler at improper temperature
