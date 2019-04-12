Former national champion helping lead Troy offense

TROY, AL (WSFA) - Former Auburn Offensive lineman Ryan Pugh has a new home this upcoming season.
After spending last season at Brigham Young University, Pugh is now the offensive coordinator for the Troy Trojans.
“Troy is a special place,” said Pugh. “They’ve been really good here for a really long time going back into the 80s and 90s with Coach Rhodes and Coach Gailey and then with Coach Blakeney and obviously with what Coach Brown did here.”
Pugh was a member of the Tigers national championship team back in 2010 and wants to bring some of that championship mentality to the Trojans.
“We have players that can make explosive plays, but that starts with all 11 guys being on the same page, pulling in the same direction,” said Pugh. “When we get that in practice, we have an opportunity to be really special.”
“He’s one of the brightest young offensive line coaches in the country,” said Troy head coach Chip Lindsey. “He coaches with great energy and great passion. Our players I think really like them and relate to them. I think it’s going to be a great fit for us here at Troy.”
While he is the OC, Pugh spends most of his time working with the guys in the trenches.
“There’s things about football that you can’t just write on paper,” said offensive lineman Dylan Bradshaw. “There’s tiny things that happen and he understands some of that. He has quirks and kinks to everything for us. He makes things easy on us with his past sets and what not.”
“I wanted to really make sure the culture is right as far as the toughness and the attention to detail and the technique we’re looking for,” said Pugh.
Pugh will lead a Troy offense which returns its leading passer and rusher from a year ago.
