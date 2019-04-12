Measles cases on the rise in the United States

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - So far this year, there have been 465 confirmed cases of measles in the United States.
Measles was thought to be eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, but according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 19 states that have reported cases of measles this year. Those states are: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas and Washington.
While there have been no reported cases of the disease in Alabama, the Alabama Department of Public Health said in a recent press release that the disease can be prevented and “in order to prevent disease outbreaks, high levels of vaccination are needed to protect against vaccine-preventable diseases. People who are unvaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status represent the vast majority of cases in outbreaks.”
“Fortunately, we in Alabama have not seen the outbreak and as parents continue to immunize, I don’t think we will," Dr. Den Trumbull, a pediatrician at Pediatric Healthcare in Montgomery, said.
Trumbull is urging parents to vaccinate their children, now more than ever.
“I would recommend parents vaccinate their children, that’s the safest way to prevent the spread (of measles) and the possibility of a child in a home getting it," Trumbull said.
Symptoms of measles are: a cough, runny nose, fever and a rash.
According to the CDC, one person out of every four people who gets measles will be hospitalized, and one or two people out of every 1,000 people who get measles will die.
The CDC also said that two doses of the measles vaccine are over 97 percent effective against the disease.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.