2 men charged after woman taken at gunpoint in Coffee County

COFFEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A father and son have been charged after a woman was kidnapped at gunpoint in Coffee County.
According to Coffee County Chief Deputy R. W. Whitworth, Jeremy Morgan, 34 of Jack, is charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree burglary. His father, Ronald Morgan, 65, is charged with obstructing a government operation.
Whitworth says the situation began after someone reported that a woman had been taken at gunpoint from Coffee County Road 114 in the New Hope Community. When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned the woman had allegedly been taken by Jeremy Morgan. Law Enforcement officials began a search of the surrounding area but did not locate Jeremy Morgan.
On Wednesday around 10 p.m., a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle Jeremy was last seen in, was spotted on County Road 114. Whitworth says when deputies stopped the vehicle, they found Ronald Morgan, Jeremy Morgan’s father, driving. It was later learned that Jeremy Morgan was at his father’s residence.
Whitworth says Jeremy and Ronald Morgan were taken into custody, charged and transported to the Coffee County Jail. Both are facing additional charges.
The victim in the case suffered bruises and abrasions but Whitworth says she was otherwise unharmed.
No other information involving the case has been released.
