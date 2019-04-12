Montgomery arson suspect arrested

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - An arrest has been made after an April 4 Montgomery fire was ruled an act of arson.
Investigators took Leonard B. Johnson into custody after a witness identified him as being the person who ran from the rear of a vacant two-story home on Broadway Street around 4:45 p.m. that Thursday.
Firefighters responded to the scene where they found smoke and flames coming from the rear of the structure. The Bureau of Investigations also responded to the scene to conduct an origin and cause investigation, later finding it was incendiary.
A witness told investigators she saw Johnson running from the home while flames at the rear of the structure started to rise. He was detained and interviewed before being charged with second-degree arson.
Johnson had two warrants with the city of Montgomery. He was taken to the city jail first, then transported to the county jail for the arson charge where bond was set at $30,000.
