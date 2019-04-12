Montgomery firefighters rescue cat, 4 kittens from house fire

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A cat and her four kittens are alive after Montgomery firefighters rescued them from a house fire Friday morning
According to Montgomery Fire Rescues Facebook post, when firefighters arrived in the 100 block of Longview Court they found smoke and flames beginning to show through the outside of a home.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and rescue the kittens and their mother, the post said.
The owner was not home at the time and no injuries have been reported. Two more kittens have not been found but fire officials says they will continue to search for them.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
