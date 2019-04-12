New Orleans police officer shot in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans police officer was shot in the leg Thursday night in the 3300 block of Tulane Avenue as he responded to a call of a suspicious person who was possibly armed, according to NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson.
It happened around 9:15 p.m. inside a Shell station at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and Jefferson Davis Parkway.
At a news conference at the scene, Ferguson said the officer, a three-year veteran, was shot in the right leg and the bullet is lodged in his calf.
As the officer approached the individual and attempted to pat them down, a struggle ensued. It was then the suspect pulled a weapon from his pants and fired at the officer.
The officer, who was not named, was rushed to University Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition. Chief Ferguson said he was alert and speaking.
One person, believed to be the shooter, was arrested. Another person was detained.
Chief Ferguson said the officer did not fire back and never removed his weapon from the holster.
Details of the two people in custody were not available.
Mayor Cantrell was not on scene, but was with the officer at the hospital.
