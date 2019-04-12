Opelika Mayor visits South Korea ahead of new auto supply plant opening

OPELIKA, AL(WTVM) - Earlier this week, Opelika mayor Gary Fuller was out of the office- and over 7,000 miles away! Fuller traveled to South Korea to meet with some of Opelika’s future business partners.
The visit comes after the recent announcement that South Korean manufacturer, Yongsan, plans to open their first U.S. plant in the city of Opelika.
Mayor Fuller posted on his Facebook that he had a great visit the Yongsan CEO and company executives this week.
The facility is expected to be located at an existing building on Jeter Avenue in the Fox Run Business Park.
Executives for the automotive supply company say they plan to invest $5.5 million into the new manufacturing facility and that it will create as many as 150 jobs after three years.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.