2 shot, 1 seriously injured in Troy Thursday

TROY, AL (WSFA) - Two people are recovering after a shooting in Troy, according to a news release.
Troy Police Chief Randall Barr says the shooting happened in the 600 block of North Three Notch Street. Officers responded to the area around 7:13 p.m. after a report that someone had been shot at the A&A Carwash. When officers arrived, they found two men in their mid-20s suffering from gunshot wounds.
Barr says both victims were taken by ambulance to Troy Regional Medical Center. One of the victims was later taken to a Montgomery Hospital with life threatening injuries.
No other information has been released. Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.