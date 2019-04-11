“That’s All Brother;” The plane that led the D-Day invasion stops at Southern Musuem of Flight

It’s an opportunity that was almost lost. 70 years after dropping the first fighting forces into Normandy, The Douglas C-47 Skytrain was almost converted to a BT-67 turboprop. A historian with the U.S Air Force Reserve stumbled upon it at a Wisconsin yard. He went to work to save the plane, desperate to find a museum or organization willing to save it. That’s when the Commemorative Air Force stepped in.